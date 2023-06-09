× Expand courtesy MBI Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.

press release: Where Improv meets Standup! The Merge blends local and touring standup comedians with Monkey Business Institute’s cast of professional improvisers to create a show that gives comedy aficionados the best of both worlds.

Show starts at 8pm, doors open at 7:15pm, third Fridays. $20-$22 includes pizza and salad buffet (vegan/GF options available).