Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: "Goodnight Moon" and "The Runaway Bunny" come to life in a delightful stage adaptation by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. These beloved tales celebrate nighttime rituals and the bond between a mother and child, captivating audiences with their endearing rabbit characters and soothing rhythms. Experience the magic that has enchanted generations and rediscover the comforting security of these timeless stories.
Info
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance