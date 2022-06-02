Merriment

media release: Little John's 'Merriment' -- A Night of Local Aged-Spirits

Garver Feed Mill

3241 Garver Green Madison, WI 53704

General Admission 6pm-9pm, VIP 5pm-9pm

Silent, Live Auction

Aged Spirit Tastings, Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvres

All proceeds benefit Little John's. Special thank you to our sponsors Celebrations Entertainment, Garver Events, Gallant Knight Limousine, and Radisson Hotel.

