press release: Saturday, December 7, 1-5 PM at Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave Madison

Merry & Macabre Craft Market

The winter holiday edition of our popular Dark Craft Market! Join us for a delightful variety of vendors of the curious, dark, eerie and beautiful. Perfect for holiday gifts for the strange and unusual ones in your life!

Featuring the works of:

Aly Katt Style

Artistic Insanity, LLC

Aryn Brown

Avalon Clare Illustration

Blood, Bloom, Bone

Cheeky Monkey Studio

Corrine Viner

Dark forest Alchemy

Deddy Barez Toyz LLC

Edgeies Designs

GoofGore

Goth From Hoth Designs

Jake Posateri

Shauna Aura Knight

Sparkles by Star

Stripe