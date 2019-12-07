Merry & Macabre Craft Market
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Saturday, December 7, 1-5 PM at Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave Madison
The winter holiday edition of our popular Dark Craft Market! Join us for a delightful variety of vendors of the curious, dark, eerie and beautiful. Perfect for holiday gifts for the strange and unusual ones in your life!
Featuring the works of:
Aly Katt Style
Artistic Insanity, LLC
Aryn Brown
Avalon Clare Illustration
Blood, Bloom, Bone
Cheeky Monkey Studio
Corrine Viner
Dark forest Alchemy
Deddy Barez Toyz LLC
Edgeies Designs
GoofGore
Goth From Hoth Designs
Jake Posateri
Shauna Aura Knight
Sparkles by Star
Stripe