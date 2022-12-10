Merry Makers Market

press release: Merry Maker Market! Come see the new shop and stuff your stockings with gifts like jewelry, homespun yarn, art prints, organic heating pads, clothing, cloth goods and more! Vendors include: Rebecca Nebula, Haley Studio: fiber arts, Victoria Schmidt, Noelle Gates, Megan Dickel.

Live music by Phoebe Frenette and Alec Stanley, and refreshments throughout the day!

It's hosted at Madisewn, and this event lets you sneak peek the new location where you can get the same expert sewing services, sewing instruction, and now: sewing classes!

10am-4pm, December 10, 1421 S. Park St