ONLINE: Meskales, No Comprendo

Livestream concert. $4.

media release: With Winter in full force, your remaining live music energy reserves will be depleted quickly. You must maintain sufficient supply if you hope to make it through to cold days ahead. Make sure you warm up this holiday weekend with our very talented artists Meskales & No Comprendo. Two very talented Ska Bands that will be sure to heat your insides up and make you move your body uncontrollably to exotic rhythms.

This will be a ticketed event so get your tickets at our new box office. Tickets are ONLY $4!!

http://thespaceship.tv/box-office.html

Please remember to tip your art tenders if ya can: paypal.me/TheSpaceshiptv

For more on Meskales:

https://www.facebook.com/Losmeskales123

For More on No Comprendo check them and their new album out here:

https://www.facebook.com/nocomprendoband

end transmission..