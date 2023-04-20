media release: Mess Night at the Museum: April 20, 2023, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

5:30-6:15 - Happy Hour

6:15-7:00 - Dinner

7:00-8:00 - Presentation

$50 MEMBERS | $58 NON-MEMBERS |

Please join us for our quarterly dinner series with guest Phil Hall, who will be discussing his experiences of being an infantryman in Vietnam, and some prospective on the U.S. involvement in Vietnam after years of study on why we were there.

Each MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM features a guest speaker, topic, dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration will be required before the event. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

T﻿his event is suitable for all ages.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation through the generous support of the Military Officers Association of America Southern Wisconsin Chapter.