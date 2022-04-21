press release: Join WVM for our April Mess Night featuring Chris Sturdevant as he talks about his 2018 book, Cold War Wisconsin. Chris is a U.S. Air Force veteran and chairman of the Midwest Chapter of the Cold War Museum in Washington, D.C.

Each MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM features a guest speaker, topic, dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration will be required before the event. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

Please register in advance. $38 MEMBERS | $46 NON-MEMBERS | $30 STUDENTS (W/ID)

REGISTER HERE

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.