ONLINE: Mess Night at the Museum

press release: Please join us for our first Virtual Mess Night on November 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm. While we can’t all get together for a fantastic meal yet, we can welcome Professor Tom Jones from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Professor Jones will be speaking about his experiences with the Memorial Day celebrations of Ho-Chunk Veterans, a project that he has been involved with since 1998. Professor Jones is a Ho-Chunk member and his specialty lies in the photographic documenting of Native American Warriors, which he connects to their pride in home, family, and community. He joins a growing group of Native photographers who are expanding the portrayals of Native people with insider perspectives.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation