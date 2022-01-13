RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

press release: Shayne Jarosz, Iwo Jima Association of America

Thursday, January 20 |5:30 - 8 PM, Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Join us for our first Mess Night of 2022 featuring Shayne Jarosz, Special Events Coordinator at the Iwo Jima Association of America. Iwo Jima was returned to the nation of Japan in 1968, and the U.S. maintained an agreement that veterans or family would be able to visit Iwo Jima anytime they wanted to return. 75 years after the battle, the island is closed. Now, the Iwo Jima Association is the only organization authorized to travel to the island. Jarosz discusses the Battle of Iwo Jima's legacy and how we as Americans can help keep the island open.

This in-person event features dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration in advance is required and closes on Thursday, January 13. $38 MEMBERS | $46 NON-MEMBERS | $30 STUDENTS WITH ID. Register on our website.