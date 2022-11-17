press release: Speaking on his 2020 book, Pulp Vietnam: War and Gender in Cold War Men’s Adventure Magazines, please join us for our quarterly dinner series with guest Gregory A. Daddis, who is the Director of the Center for War and Society and the USS Midway Chair in Modern U.S. Military History.

Each MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM features a guest speaker, topic, dinner, drinks, and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration will be required before the event. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

$48 MEMBERS | $56 NON-MEMBERS | $40 STUDENTS (W/ID)

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.

This event is suitable for all ages.