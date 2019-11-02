Messaging This Moment: Lessons From Progressive Wins Around the World

press release: Anat Shenker-Osorio, host of the podcast Brave New Words, examines why certain messages falter where others deliver, helping craft messaging for and advise campaigns around the world

Following the 2016 elections, Anat led the research for the Race Class Narrative, a groundbreaking national effort to understand how voters come to judgments about race and class and which messages mobilize the progressive base while persuading the middle.

Join us as Anat walks us through these and other findings, showing how applying empirically backed insights on perception, persuasion and mobilization led to wins on difficult issues from beating back Islamophobia in Minnesota to winning police reform in Washington to liberating people seeking asylum in Australia to repealing the ban on abortion in Ireland.

The presentation will be moderated by Carousel Bayrd, civil rights attorney and county board supervisor.

