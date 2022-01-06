ONLINE: The Messenger Speaks

press release: The most important roles in opera are arguably the messenger, the notary, the companion, and the servant. While they may not get top-billing, they usually make the plot go, asking questions (so the lead singer can respond with a cabaletta), delivering love notes (often to the wrong person), and keeping the pistols clean for a duel. Join Kathryn for a look at these roles, from the smallest parts to the ones that get a song, along with a look at some great singers who made their careers with these roles.

Watch the talk live on January 6 at 7pm for the chance to ask questions; the talk will then remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

