Messy Art
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join Laurie and our Art Studio staff for a weekly drop-in art experience designed for MCM’s youngest visitors and their caregivers. Through open-ended & process-based projects, empower your little artist to freely explore materials and art-making with their senses. And the best part? We take care of cleanup!
This event is free with general museum admission ($12; free ages under 1).
Info
Kids & Family