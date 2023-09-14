Messy Art

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join Laurie and our Art Studio staff for a weekly drop-in art experience designed for MCM’s youngest visitors and their caregivers. Through open-ended & process-based projects, empower your little artist to freely explore materials and art-making with their senses. And the best part? We take care of cleanup!

This event is free with general museum admission ($12; free ages under 1).

Info

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
