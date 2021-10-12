RSVP for Metal Brunch

media release: IMPORTANT!! You MUST buy your ticket by 11:59 PM on Tuesday, October 12 if you want to go to this.

Hosted by Adrenaline Armory

MUSIC: A 45-minute set will be played by the bands Cowboy Amazing and Toxic Ruin

CARTOONS: We'll have some cartoons played on the screen between and during the bands.

FOOD: Maple pancakes, Ham Egg n' Cheese Hashbrown Casserole, bacon, biscuits, and more!

RAFFLE: There will be a couple giveaways for people in attendance.

ALCOHOL: For an additional cost, there will be a Bloody Mary bar set up. You get the vodka/bloody mary in a glass. Additional items (olives, pickles, meat sticks, cheese, etc.) will be there for you to add as you please.

COST: Tickets are $20 per person. You MUST have a ticket to get in. https://metalbrunch.brownpapertickets.com/ (on sale very soon)

IMPORTANT!! Ticket sales will end on Tuesday, October 12th so we can get a final count for the caterer.