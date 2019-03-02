Metamorphosis

press release: On March , with our friends from the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Chi at UW-Madison, UNIDOS will be hosting a Creative Revolutions paint day at the The Social Justice Center! Families are invited to come and partake in the healing work that is art. Every ticket buys a canvas and the materials needed for you to make your vision come to life. At the end of the night, take home your masterpiece to share with those you love!

If you can't make it, but wish to sponsor someone else to go, let us know! Last year we were amazed by the many in our community who wanted to open this opportunity to the women and men of our support groups, and we hope to continue that trend this year.

Adult Tickets: $25.00; Student Tickets: $15.00

Tickets can be purchased via:

Paypal- PayPal.Me/UNIDOSAlgbt

Venmo- @UNIDOS-AgainstDv

Cashapp- $UNIDOSagainstDV

Eventbrite

Please confirm your online purchase with our Outreach coordinator at Volunteerc@unidoswi.org to receive your ticket, or with one of our friends from the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Chi at UW-Madison.

Funds raised will go towards sustaining our support group programming and be used as a community match donation for our Big Share fundraiser. To learn more about "The Big Share", visit https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/unidos

Thank you to our friends from the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Chi at UW-Madison for supporting us with planning and facilitation of this event!