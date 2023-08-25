media release: Mexican Fiesta brings the sound, culture, and taste of México to Milwaukee’s lakefront this coming August 25, 26 & 27, 2023, at the Henry Maier Festival Park | 200 N. Harbor Dr. Milwaukee. Join in on the fun as we celebrate three days of fun, food, Mariachi, and Fiesta for everyone. Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration; it is a vigorous declaration of community spirit at its best. Education is the key to the future, and through scholarship awards, the festival becomes the gateway to young Hispanics taking their rightful place in society by continuing education. Mexican Fiesta is a cultural foundation concentrating on providing education and cultural events for the growing Hispanic community. Our festival honors culture, tradition, and family. Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals from all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s rich history, art, music, and food.

The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation (WHSF) is a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We provide a cultural and educational environment to empower the Hispanic Community while promoting a better understanding of the arts, history, literature and perpetuation of the Hispanic culture. We raise money year round for scholarships and educational programs through events, most notably Mexican Fiesta. More than just a celebration, Mexican Fiesta is a vigorous declaration of community spirit.

Also: FPC Live, Milwaukee World Festival INC, and Mexican Fiesta have announced a historic event that will take place at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, August 24, 2023, LOS BUKIS, led by 5-time Latin Grammy Winner Marco Antonio Solis, will make their only Midwest appearance this year in Milwaukee to kick off the 50th Anniversary of Mexican Fiesta.

Amid the pandemic, Los Bukis came back together for the first time in 25 years. In 2021, they launched one of the biggest tours of the year, grossing close to $50 million in just nine U.S. shows, including a weekend at Chicago's Soldier Field where more than 80,000 tickets were sold over two nights.

All purchased concert tickets for this event will grant you free admission to the Opening Day of Mexican Fiesta on Friday, August 25, 2023.