Michael Brenneis & the Plutonium Players

press release: The Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and The Wisconsin Union Theater present Michael Brenneis and the Plutonium Players on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Wisconsin Union Theater Play Circle.

Michael Brenneis returns to DIG JAZZ with his Plutonium Players to showcase a brand new work entitled "Later, They Had Lunch." With the notable absence of a chordal instrument, this music makes unusual demands on its performers. Every piece is participatory; the players are called upon to move more air than they might under different circumstances. Every line of harmony is predetermined, but written with a density, or space, or uncertainty that allows it to breathe in an organic way. The contours develop intentionally. Many of the components are predetermined at the same time that the freedom is baked-in. A contradiction? Or an adventure!

Woodwinds: Tony Barba, Matthew Sintchak, Allen Cordingley

Brass: Paul Dietrich, Jamie Kember, David Spies

Bass: John Christensen

Drums: Michael Brenneis

This event is free but donations are encouraged to support future DIG JAZZ performances.