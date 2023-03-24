× Expand Sebastian Brenneis An eight piece band with instruments. Michael Brenneis & the Plutonium Players

Playing original music from the pen of Michael Brenneis, this formidable jazz octet colors outside the lines.

With the notable and intentional absence of a chordal instrument, this music makes unusual demands on its performers. Every piece is participatory; the players are called upon to move more air than they might under different circumstances. Every line of harmony is predetermined, but written with a density, or space, or uncertainty that allows it to breathe in an organic way. The contours of this music develop purposefully at the same time that the players enjoy extraordinary freedom. A contradiction? Or an adventure!

Plutonium is Michael Brenneis' vehicle to explore the branches of twentieth and twenty-first century compositional techniquesfrom all corners of the musical globewhile maintaining a jazz framework. The players assembled here represent some of the most brilliant musicians that the state of Wisconsin has to offer: players you will recognize from many other distinguished contexts.

Woodwinds: Tony Barba, Matthew Sintchak, Allen Cordingley, Brass: Paul Dietrich, Jamie Kember, David Spies, Bass: John Christensen, Drums: Michael Brenneis.