Michael Brooks, Shawn Schell, J. Austin Ellis, Dakota Tamminga

Build Your Own Brat Fest music:

May 29: Dakota Tamminga 11 am, J. Austin Ellis 2 pm, Shawn Schell 3:30 pm, Michael Brooks 4:30 pm.

The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

HOWEVER- The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: BUILD YOUR OWN BRAT FEST!

Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021! Find the complete list of venues and events at bratfest.com.