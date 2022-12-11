× Expand Dustin Lenz Michael Darling

press release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons! Limited capacity, but tickets not required. $5 suggested donation – donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

Michael Darling is an artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in Madison, WI. Compared to a wide range of artists such as Harry Styles, James Taylor, Perfume Genius, and Father John Misty, he blends elements of indie pop, folk rock, and jazz to create lyrically reflective and emotionally charged music that feels both familiar yet pleasantly subversive. WSUM calls him “one of Madison’s hidden gems.”