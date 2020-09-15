ONLINE: Michael Edmonds

press release: Have you ever wondered who created the Hodag? Who helped America’s Dairyland become known for its cheese? Who won the vote for African Americans in Wisconsin? Who made “Forward” the state motto?

Listen to entertaining tales of weird and wonderful characters, from fishermen and fur traders to poets and politicians. Join us as Michael Edmonds brings Wisconsin history to life.

If you have a disability and require accommodation in order to fully participate, please contact library staff.

RSVP.