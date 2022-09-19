media release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion with author Michael Hankins to discuss his newest work, Flying Camelot: The F-15, the F-16, and the Weaponization of Fighter Pilot Nostalgia. The book explores the post-Vietnam era, when the U.S. Air Force launched two new, state-of-the art fighter aircraft: the F-15 Eagle and the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.