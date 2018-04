press release: Otto's Restaurant and Bar, 6405 Mineral Point Road in Madison (274-4044) celebrates twenty-five years of music by THE MICHAEL HANSON JAZZ GROUP

every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 (reservations suggested). Featured musicians for 2018 include:

MAY 31 Cliff Frederiksen, guitar

JUNE 7 Melissa Hanson, vocals

JUNE 14 Dave Stoler, piano

JUNE 21 Johnny & Glenn Widdicombe, bass and guitar

JUNE 28 John Schaffer, bass

JULY 5 Larry Stout, piano

JULY 12 Chris Pauls, guitar

JULY 19 Tom Waselchuk, guitar

JULY 26 Johnny Widdicombe, bass

AUGUST 2 Melissa Hanson, vocals

AUGUST 9 Jeff Sime, saxophone

AUGUST 16 Tom Waselchuk, guitar

AUGUST 23 Larry Stout, piano

AUGUST 30 Angela Babler, vocals

SEPTEMBER 6 Cliff Frederiksen, guitar