press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes poet Michael Lee, author of The Only Worlds We Know!

The Only Worlds We Know is a nuanced and tactile look at both sobriety, and what comes after. Patient meditations on loss and the land where the people we love live and are also buried.

Michael Lee is a Norwegian-American writer, youth worker, and organizer. He has received grants and scholarships from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the LOFT Literary Center, and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Winner of the Scotti Merrill Award for poetry from the Key West Literary Seminar, his poetry has appeared in Ninth Letter, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Indiana Review, Poetry Northwest, Copper Nickel, and Best New Poets 2018 among others. Michael has worked as a dishwasher, a farmhand, a teaching artist, a social studies teacher, and a case manager for youth experiencing homelessness. Author of The Only Worlds We Know (Button Poetry), he currently manages a youth program using food as a tool for health, wealth, and social change.