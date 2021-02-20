ONLINE: Michael Mizrahi

media release: In the Key of Now: Michael Mizrahi

Online recital, Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 7:30 pm

Venue TBD | Milwaukee, WI

Online tickets: $10, $20, and $35

Acclaimed pianist Michael Mizrahi has performed at the world’s leading concert halls and festivals. He is a founding member of NOW Ensemble and serves on the faculty of the Lawrence Conservatory in Appleton.

This concert will be filmed in high-definition video and audio. On February 20, ticket-holders and subscribers will be invited to an interactive online event where they can talk to the artist, composers and Present Music's Co-Artistic Directors before and after screening the performance video. The video will be available for on-demand streaming through May 20, 2021.

Michael Mizrahi's recital continues Present Music's In the Key of Now series, which features some of the most creative pianists in the country. Find more about the series here.