ONLINE: Michael R. Anderson

"Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!" PhotoMidwest virtual exhibit, through 2/28: photomidwest.org.

media release: It finally snowed. We had 2.3 inches of snow the evening of Sunday, December 26. That gave Madison a total of 2.7 inches for the month, which is 7.4 inches below normal. More will soon be on the way. If we’re lucky, maybe we can make up for the deficit!

If you live in Wisconsin, or anywhere that’s lucky enough to have a real winter, it helps to embrace the winter weather. Every snowfall changes the scenery, and the ice on the lakes offers new territory for exploration and photography. So, put on your long underwear, heavy jacket and scarf, and join Mike on some of his winter wanderings.

About the Photographer: Mike Anderson considers himself to be an “accidental photographer.” Growing up on a farm, his family never owned a camera. When he went to summer school in Germany, his aunt lent him a Kodak Instamatic camera and asked him to take pictures to show the family. He was hooked and soon moved on to 35-mm film cameras. After years of developing and printing his own black-and-white images, he began a colorful affair with the late, great Kodachrome slide film. Now, he relies on photons falling on sensors to capture his images.

Although Mike will point his camera at anything interesting, his favorite subjects are landscapes and nature. He still likes to print, using a computer rather than an enlarger, and enjoys sharing his images in exhibits or on his website, www.andersonviewpoint.com. For a change of pace, Mike occasionally does freelance work photographing concerts and operas for the University of Wisconsin School of Music and the UW Continuing Education Division’s Summer Music Clinics.