Michael Rapaport is an American actor and comedian who can currently be seen in Hulu's Life & Beth. Michael has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s, and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He also appeared in Boston Public, Friends, Prison Break, Justified, and the acclaimed Netflix series Atypical. Some of his notable film roles include True Romance (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Metro (1997), Cop Land (1997), Deep Blue Sea (1999), The 6th Day (2000), Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), Big Fan (2009), and The Heat (2013). He also directed the award-winning documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)."

He’s also the host of the worldwide phenomenon “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast”