Botham Vineyards, Barneveld 8180 Langberry Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507
media release: Join us for great music and a gathering of friends as we wind down the week during this first-of-the-summer Friday Night Live.
Michael Tully is a master of guitar and vocals with a rich repertoire of familiar songs, ballads and covers from your favorite artists -- James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg, Neil Young, Springsteen and more. FREE ADMISSION. BE THERE.
