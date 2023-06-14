Michael Tully

Botham Vineyards, Barneveld 8180 Langberry Rd., Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

media release: Join us for great music and a gathering of friends as we wind down the week during this first-of-the-summer Friday Night Live.

Michael Tully is a master of guitar and vocals with a  rich repertoire of familiar songs, ballads and covers from your favorite artists -- James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg, Neil Young, Springsteen and more. FREE ADMISSION. BE THERE.

