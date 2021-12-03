Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Cafe Coda
Michael Wolfe and Ari Smith.
media release: Starting December, every Friday, Cafe CODA brings you 'Tunes at Noon', a live jazz duo by Michael Wolfe (guitar) & Ari Smith (bass).
Ari Smith is a doctoral student in the UW Engineering School who has previously studied jazz and contemporary classical music under Peter Dominguez at Oberlin Conservatory.
Michael Wolfe is a jazz guitarist from Baltimore MD and student at UW who offers a modern and soulful take on classic jazz repertoire.
Free live jazz music every Friday. Noon to 1 PM. Watch Facebook for schedule updates.