Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Starting December, every Friday, Cafe CODA brings you 'Tunes at Noon', a live jazz duo by Michael Wolfe (guitar) & Ari Smith (bass).

Ari Smith is a doctoral student in the UW Engineering School who has previously studied jazz and contemporary classical music under Peter Dominguez at Oberlin Conservatory.

Michael Wolfe is a jazz guitarist from Baltimore MD and student at UW who offers a modern and soulful take on classic jazz repertoire.

Free live jazz music every Friday. Noon to 1 PM. Watch Facebook for schedule updates.

