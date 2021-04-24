× Expand Michelle Handelman Still image from "Irma Vep," a moving image installation.

press release: April 24, 2021 - August 15, 2021, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Michelle Handelman: These Unruly and Ungovernable Selves traces multimedia artist Michelle Handelman’s moving image installations from raw performances for the camera at the close of the 1990s, through her sleekly produced films that queerly reinterpret historic texts, to recent works in conversation with her own archival footage. In the exhibition, Handelman’s Irma Vep, The Last Breath (2013) and Candyland (1999) are installed together on MMoCA’s second floor. The physical installation is supported by additional virtual content, Handelman’s pandemic series, which she created in reaction to the lockdown, uprising, and aftermath of the COVID-19 era. This career-spanning exhibit explores the artist’s approach to the body and its relationship to gender, sexuality, consumption, and life itself. A digital catalogue including several short essays accompanies the show.

Michelle Handelman: These Unruly and Ungovernable Selves was curated by students in Design Thinking for Exhibits, a UW-Madison Art History Department seminar led by Professor Anna Campbell.

Related Events:

CVC Lecture: "Gloom with a View", Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT Zoom Webinar

Link: https://uwmadison.zoom. us/j/94076189784 Webinar ID: 940 7618 9784

From the AIDS crisis to the current coronavirus pandemic, multimedia artist Michelle Handelman talks about her work in the context of survival and longing through the power of transgression.

University Lecture: “Dorian, a Cinematic Perfume clip screening and Q&A”

Friday, May 7, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT Zoom Webinar. Link forthcoming.

Join Michelle Handelman for a Q&A and open discussion sparked by short clips from her film Dorian, a Cinematic Perfume, whose central themes include queer legacy, freedom, desire, destruction, transcendence, and immortality.

All events are free and open to the public. They are possible thanks to the generous financial support of the Anonymous Fund and The University Lectures Kemper K. Knapp Fund. The Center for Visual Cultures would also like to thank the Art History Department and the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies.

March update: MMoCA is pleased to announce that its galleries are reopening to the public at noon on Friday, March 12. The Museum will have limited hours: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, noon-6 PM.

Reservations are not needed to visit, but guests will be required to wear a mask, in accordance with Dane County’s most recent public health order. In addition, capacity in the galleries will be capped to maintain adequate social distancing. Other measures, such as hand sanitation stations and additional cleaning protocols, are in place. Guests may be asked to wait in the lobby or visit another MMoCA gallery to ensure proper social distancing.

Fresco, the Museum’s rooftop restaurant, is closed for the season. Guests will be able to access the Rooftop Sculpture Garden, which includes a recently added bronze work, Untitled, (1982-85) by artist Joel Shapiro. The work is part of the Full Circle: Acquisitions and Exhibitions show, which is now on view.

Please check mmoca.org/welcome-back for more details on safety precautions, and on our social media channels for information on new and upcoming exhibitions, educational programming, and wellness activities this spring. We look forward to welcoming you back!