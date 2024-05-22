Michelle Tea, Cristy Road Carrera, Vera Blossom, Sam Cohen, Daviel Shy

media release:

A Room of One's Own is absolutely thrilled to welcome an incredible crew of creatives and sexual deviants to celebrate the newly released collection Sluts: Anthology from Dopamine Press. Featuring Michelle Tea, Cristy Road Carrera, Vera Blossom, Sam Cohen, and Daviel Shy.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Anthology

What it means to be sexually promiscuous in contemporary American culture, edited by cult-favorite author Michelle Tea.

Sluts, the first publication from vulgarian queer publisher DOPAMINE BOOKS, is an exploration of what it means to be sexually promiscuous in contemporary American culture. Featuring personal essays, spilled secrets, fiction, memoir, and experimental works, Sluts asks writers and readers to investigate the many ways the notion of the slut impacts our inner and outer lives, as a threat or an identity, a punishment or an aspiration, a lifestyle, an aesthetic, a philosophy and rallying cry.

From hideous and terrifying first encounters to postapocalyptic polyamory, from unionizing sex workers to backstage tableaux of sex and drugs and rock and roll, Sluts's stories probe the liberating highs and abject lows of physical abandon. Featuring work from performer Miguel Gutierrez, hailed by the New York Times as "an artist of ordered excess"; former Nylon magazine editor in chief Gabrielle Korn; award-winning author Brontez Purnell; Whore of New York author Liara Roux; National Book Critics Circle Award winner Jeremy Atherton Lin; and a host of additional artists and writers, Sluts reveals the knowledges provoked by a dalliance with desire.

Michelle Tea is the editor of Sluts and publisher of Dopamine Books. She’s the author of many books, including the recent Knocking Myself Up and the forthcoming Modern Magic.

Cristy Road Carrera is a first generation Cuban-American artist, writer, and musician who enjoys yelling about and exploring survival, sexuality, culture, brujeria, punk rock, and thriving in a broken world. She has been creating art for social movements for over 25 years and is the author and illustrator of 3 graphic novels. She recently published the Next World Tarot deck, and is the singer and songwriter for her band, Choked Up. She’s currently writing songs and dystopian romance in Brooklyn, NY.

Vera Blossom is a writer, editor, and producer. She runs the newsletter HOW TO FUCK LIKE A GIRL and her debut memoir of the same name will be published by Dopamine in October of this year. She is very serious about playing around.

Sam Cohen is the author of the linked story collection Sarahland. Her fiction is published in Bomb, Fence, Electric Literature, O Magazine, and other places, and she is currently being a wandering academic trying to write a novel.

Daviel Shy is a multi-disciplinary artist who creates lush explorations of queer history, sensual healing, cinema, and (r)evolution. She is currently developing a biopic about Los Angeles–based feminist, lesbian, and butch activist, Jeanne Córdova, co-founding a porn production co-op, and writing her first novel, The Bed is Still on Fire.