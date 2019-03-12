Michelle Wildgen

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Michelle Wildgen is an accomplished author who lives in the Madison area. Her work includes essays, reviews, food writing, as well as three novels. She was an executive editor at the literary magazine, Tin House, and is co-founder of the Madison Writer’s Studio. In addition to talking about her books, Ms. Wildgen has agreed to guide you through a writing exercise that she herself uses when starting to write a book. Be ready to listen, learn and have fun! Free, but must register.

For questions or more information call 266-6581 or visit our website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/senior-center/calendar

