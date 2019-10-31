Michelle Wolf

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

(2018 pick) Michelle Wolf has had an eventful year. After giving Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders the business at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the short run of her Netflix show The Break, Wolf returns to the stand-up circuit with new material. The former Daily Show correspondent takes a sly approach to comedy, attacking the topics of the day with biting wit and ironic enthusiasm.

8 pm on 10/31 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 11/1-2, Comedy on State. $38.

Info

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-256-0099
