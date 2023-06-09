media release: As part of our ongoing commitment to new musicals, our Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle, and the new World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival of new work, MTM will present the workshop of MICRO by Adam Qutaishat and Heidi Joosten. The workshop performance will take place June 9, 2023 at the Bur Oak Lounge. In addition to telling a story about rule-breaking, we continue our commitment to involving the community in our development of new musicals, letting them see inside the process and have important input on the final product. This is rare, as a lot of new works are created in a vacuum.

MICRO tells the story of graduate student Ali (Bryanna Plaisir) who has made a fascinating discovery about microaggressions. But when she tries to share her discovery and get the resources she needs, she runs into hurdles from her professors (Kevin Blakeslee and Ben Yela) and a scary Big Pharma rep (Amanda Rodriguez.) With the help of her friend MJ (Maddy Sylvester), Ali must decide whether to share her discovery or keep it for her own benefit. A funny, nerdy, and poignant piece featuring soaring music, this piece is directed by Gina M. Gómez. The event will feature a talkback/brainstorming session as well as renderings of the sets and costumes.