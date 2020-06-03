ONLINE: Microexplorers Part 1: Flowers!

press release: Summer is here and so are flowers! We'll look at flowers commonly found in lawns (dandelions, violets, and buttercups), gardens (marigolds and daisies), and in more natural places. Our microscope will help you see them in a whole new way. Instead of 8-minute-notes, we'll be drawing things life-sized and larger than life!

To join in, go to Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 3 at 12:30pm CT and wait for the livestream to begin. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post the recordings to the lesson here afterwards.