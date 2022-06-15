media release: Unique conservation summer camp opportunities are available for middle and high school students this summer in Wisconsin. Youth in neighboring states are welcome to attend. These camps provide fun outdoor experiences, help foster an appreciation for nature, and introduce a variety of opportunities in natural resources and conservation careers. Natural resource professionals present programs on wildlife, habitat, water quality, soils, forestry, outdoor skills, and more. Engaging speakers and interesting topics give campers an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities, learn outdoor skills, make new friends, participate in typical ‘summer camp’ experiences, and enjoy Wisconsin’s beautiful outdoors.

Middle school youth (entering 6-8th grade in fall) are invited to attend the WI Land+Water Middle School Conservation Camp June 15-June 18, 2022 held at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center, Wisconsin Dells (Juneau County). The registration fee is $200.00, and registration is due May 31 (fee increases to $250.00 after registration deadline) and includes lodging, meals, snacks, t-shirt, and all activities/programs.

Students can also contact their local County Land Conservation Department to see if they offer camp scholarships: https://wisconsinlandwater.org/members-hub/members