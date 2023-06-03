media release: The first annual...MIDDLESTOCK.

11:00AM Cliff Frederiksen and Johnny Widdicombe

12:30PM Ced Ba'etch'

2:00PM Seasaw

3:30PM The Shruggers

5:00PM John Masino Band

Bring a blanket and or lawn chairs for a day of free music in the park. There are 12 restaurants and bars within 2 blocks of Stone Horse Green grab your favorite beverage and food of your choice and come to the park. The event is free.

Stone Horse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave. Middleton Wi 53562