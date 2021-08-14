media release: Please join us at the Middleton Book Fair on Saturday, August 14, from noon until 5:00 pm at the Terrace Avenue Pavilion at Capital Brewery (7734 Terrace Avenue, Middleton). This event is free for anyone to sell, buy or trade books, magazines, maps, .... It is a great opportunity for non-profits, clubs or friends of any public library to raise funds, for private individuals to make some money selling their surplus books, commercial book shops to have an extra pop-up sales point for an afternoon, or authors wanting to promote their works.There is no entry fee for the public, and no participation fee for vendors, but we ask that vendors register by July 31 via email: middletonreview@gmail.com. The Capital Brewery Bier Garten will be open, and many good local bars and restaurants are within easy walking distance.