Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: Christopher Ramaekers, principal conductor

Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24, featuring Sachie Ueshima

Tchaikovsky: “Lenski’s Aria” from Eugene Onegin, featuring Justin Kroll

Selections from Eugene Onegin, Carmen, Madama Butterfly, and La Traviata: featuring Sachie Ueshima and Justin Kroll

Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61, featuring Julian Rhee

General Admission - $20; all students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door or in advance (you may purchase via Venmo and pick up at the box office the night of the concert) or you can purchase now at Willy St. Co-op West. Box office opens at 6:30, doors open at 7pm.