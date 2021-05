press release: The Middleton Community Orchestra will present four free outdoor concerts at Fireman's Park in Middleton. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or a blanket or sit at a picnic table at the park. Concerts are on Sundays from 11:30 to 1 pm.

May 30, 2021: Chris Ramaekers, conductor; Wagner - Rienzi Overture; Beethoven - Triple Concerto featuring Thomas Kasdorf, piano, Hillary Hempel, violin, Lindsey Crabb, cello; Borodin - Polovstian Dance No. 17

Jun 20, 2021: Sergei Pavlov, conductor; Vaughan Williams - Fantasia on Thomas Tallis; Walker - Lyric for Strings; Selections from Pixar’s Coco featuring Salsa group Rébulu and Yanzel Rivera, soprano; Ramirez - Arr. of Agnus Dei from Missa Criolla featuring Yanzel Rivera, soprano

Jul 25, 2021: Chris Ramaekers, conductor; Tchaikovsky - March Slav; Weber - Concerto No. 2 featuring JJ Koh, clarinet; Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 2

Aug 15, 2021: Sergei Pavlov, conductor; Brahms - Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring Thomas Kasdorf, piano