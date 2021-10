Middleton Community Orchestra

press release: Early Spring Concert

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Winners of the MCO Youth Concerto Competition:

Ava Kenney, violin

Dexter Mott, violin

Andrew Siehr, cello

Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 - Allegro moderato, featuring Ava Kenney

Saint Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op.61 - Allegro non troppo, featuring Dexter Mott

TBD, featuring Andrew Siehr