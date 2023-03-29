press release: The Middleton Community Orchestra is so looking forward to sharing our early spring concert with you on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 at the Middleton PAC.

The Tender Land Suite by Copland and the Piano Concerto in F by Gershwin are rarely performed. Hear them come to life with two amazing musicians from the UW School of Music: MCO's guest conductor Oriol Sans and MCO's artist in residence, pianist Thomas Kasdorf.

Tickets are available in advance at Willy St Co-op West and at the door on the night of the concert (cash, check or venmo). Box office opens at 6:30pm, doors open at 7pm. Concert is at 7:30. $20 general admission. All students admitted free of charge.

The Tender Land Suite by Aaron Copland

Piano Concerto in F by George Gershwin Featuring Thomas Kasdorf

Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez

Oriol Sans is director of orchestral activities and assistant professor in conducting at the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he is Music Director and conductor of the University of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra and the University Opera.

His professional conducting activities include performances with a long list of renowned soloists, collaborations with celebrated composers, and concerts with orchestras and ensembles including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Santa Fe Symphony, the Michigan Chamber Winds and Strings, the New Mexico Philharmonic, the San Juan Symphony, the Orquesta Filarmónica de Jalisco, the Flint Symphony Orchestra, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, the International Contemporary Ensemble and the Four Corners Ensemble.

Thomas Kasdorf, pianist, recently received his doctor of musical arts degree in collaborative piano performance at the Mead Witter School of Music at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a Paul Collins Distinguished Fellow, studying with professor Martha Fischer. He is currently on faculty at UW-Madison as music coach in the voice and opera area, with recent performances including La Traviata, Albert Herring, Sweeney Todd, and Two Remain (Out of Darkness). Thomas has a long-held interest in theatre and musical theatre and has participated in over 200 productions as an actor, pianist, musical director, conductor, and stage director. Thomas is currently artistic director for Middleton Players Theatre, in Middleton, where he resides, and where he will be working on upcoming productions of The Spitfire Grill (June 16-25, 2023), Avenue Q (August 4-13, 2023), and Sondheim on Sondheim (September 15-17, 2023) performed at Middleton High School. Thomas also serves as artistic associate for Four Seasons Theatre and artist in residence for the Middleton Community Orchestra.