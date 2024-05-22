Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Christopher Ramaekers, conductor

Wagner: “Entry of the Gods into Valhalla” from Das Rheingold (1854)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23 (1875)

Respighi: Pines of Rome (1924)

General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.

Timing:

Box Office opens at 6:30pm

Doors open at 7:00pm

All concerts begin at 7:30pm