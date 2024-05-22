Middleton Community Orchestra
UW Hamel Music Center 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Thomas Kasdorf, piano
Christopher Ramaekers, conductor
Wagner: “Entry of the Gods into Valhalla” from Das Rheingold (1854)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23 (1875)
Respighi: Pines of Rome (1924)
General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.
Timing:
Box Office opens at 6:30pm
Doors open at 7:00pm
All concerts begin at 7:30pm