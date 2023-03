Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: Mark your calendars...our final concert of the season will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 7:30pm at Hamel Music Center.

Christopher Ramaekers, conductor

Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

Arutiunian: Trumpet Concerto in A-flat Major, featuring Matthew Onstad

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36