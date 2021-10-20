Middleton Community Orchestra
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Please join us for our first concert of the 2021-22 season. We are so excited to be together again and can't wait to play for you. It's a great program, featuring our new fantastic conductor, Chris Ramaekers and the phenomenal pianist, Thomas Kasdorf, who we are so grateful to call our artist in residence, and soloist every season since our inception in 2010.
Fall Concert
- Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- 7:30 PM 9:00 PM
- Middleton Performing Arts Center (
Brahms: Tragic Overture
Webern: Langsamer Sätz
Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15, featuring Thomas Kasdorf