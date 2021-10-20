Middleton Community Orchestra

press release: Please join us for our first concert of the 2021-22 season. We are so excited to be together again and can't wait to play for you. It's a great program, featuring our new fantastic conductor, Chris Ramaekers and the phenomenal pianist, Thomas Kasdorf, who we are so grateful to call our artist in residence, and soloist every season since our inception in 2010.

Fall Concert

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

7:30 PM 9:00 PM

Middleton Performing Arts Center (

Brahms: Tragic Overture

Webern: Langsamer Sätz

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15, featuring Thomas Kasdorf