press release: Safe Communities will be hosting a listening session for residents of the City and Town of Middleton, and the Village and Town of Cross Plains to review community concerns identified in their recent traffic safety survey, and to prioritize issues for further discussion.

The listening session will be held March 24, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84928812590#success