Middleton Department of Public Works

press release: In 2020 the City of Middleton plans to reconstruct Aurora St. from Elmwood Ave. north to University Ave., Elmwood Ave. from Aurora St. east to Parmenter St. and Parmenter St. from Terrace Ave. north to University Ave. The project will include new water and sewer along Parmenter St. & Aurora Ave. This project will also include spot repair of curb/gutter, updating ADA ramps at intersections as well as spot repairs to brick pavers in terraces. Streets will be resurfaced with asphalt pavement as well as streetscape improvements along downtown corridors.

Other sidewalk sections will be repaired or replaced in future years as part of the City’s sidewalk maintenance program.

On Monday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. a public information meeting will be hosted by the Public Works Committee in the Council Chambers at City Hall, with an open house prior to the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. You are invited to attend this open house and meeting to discuss any project concerns you might have and to learn more about how this project will affect you. The project plans are not yet available for review, but will soon be posted on the City’s web site.

Property owners may coordinate with the City and County for privately hired plumbing work to replace water or sanitary sewer service laterals. If an upgrade or replacement of a service lateral is desired, it will likely be less expensive if coordinated to occur when this project traffic control is in place and the pavement is removed.

In order to keep business owners informed of planned traffic shifts and other news during the construction project, the City’s web page (Home > Departments > Public Works > Projects > Current Construction Projects) will be updated as information becomes available. When information is updated, an e-mail notice will be sent to interested individuals through the City’s “Notify Me” service. To sign up for e-mail notices, click on the “Notify Me” icon on the City web site (www.cityofmiddleton.us), then click on the “Construction Projects” topic of interest to receive notices by e-mail or phone