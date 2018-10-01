Middleton Downtown Plaza Public Input Session

press release: The Downtown Plaza Advisory Team will be hosting a public input session on Monday, October 1st at 5:30pm at the Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue (downstairs). The session will include an overview of the public input received to date, and the five design principles that have emerged from the four public input sessions held in the Spring, the billboards posted at the plaza site, and the social media campaign. The design principles can be found here: http://www.ci.middleton.wi.us/ DocumentCenter/View/5744/ Middleton-Plaza---5-Design- Principles

Saiki Design will present three concepts in a 3D model for the public plaza and request public input on each. To learn more about the plaza, visit: www.cityofmiddleton.us/ middletonplaza.