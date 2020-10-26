Middleton Early In-Person Voting

media release: City of Middleton Election/Voting Update:

As of Monday, October 26, of about 15,000 registered voters in the City, 10,462 absentee ballots have been mailed to voters, and 8,847 (85%) have been returned. So, about 59% City of Middleton voters have already cast their ballots 1 week before the election.

All ballots must be returned by the day of the election, Tuesday, November 3. See Wisconsin Appeals Court ruling here:

https://elections.wi.gov/node/ 7165

Early Voting Hours in the Clerk's Office - 7426 Hubbard Avenue (voting in Common Council Chambers) continue this week.

October 26-29 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Friday, October 30, from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

In order to provide safe physical distancing, lines may be formed outdoors. Please dress accordingly. Please note these hours will be subject to be changed based on the pandemic at that time.

On election day (Tuesday, November 3), the following are the correct polling places for City of Middleton voters by Alderperson's District. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

District 1: Wards 1, 2, 9, 20 St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Avenue Vote in Friendship Hall

District 2: Wards 3, 4, 19 St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Avenue Vote in Friendship Hall

District 3: Wards 5, 8 St. Bernard’s Parish Center, 7436 University Avenue Vote in dining area

District 4: Wards 6, 7 St. Bernard’s Parish Center, 7436 University Avenue Vote in dining area

District 5: Wards 10, 11, 22 Middleton Courthouse / Police Station 7341 Donna Drive Vote in Courtroom

District 6: Wards 12, 13 Middleton Courthouse / Police Station 7341 Donna Drive Vote in Courtroom

District 7: Wards 14, 15 District Service Center, 7106 South Avenue Vote in gymnasium

District 8: Wards 16, 17, 18, 21 District Service Center, 7106 South Avenue Vote in gymnasium

City of Middleton Ward Map: https://cityofmiddleton.us/ DocumentCenter/View/84/Ward- Map?bidId=